Hiring forecast in India for Q3 least optimistic since 2005: ManpowerGroup survey

The hiring activity in India is expected to remain tepid for the sixth consecutive quarter.

According to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, hiring prospects in all seven industry sectors declined when compared with this time one year. The study surveyed 4,910 employers across India.

Although India’s outlook is comparatively optimistic when measured against the majority of countries and territories participating in the survey, the third-quarter forecast (July-September) is the least optimistic since the survey was launched in 2005.

“In the wake of uncertainties in global markets, employers in India are adopting a wait-and-watch policy. This is probably the reason we are not seeing them commit to the same optimistic hiring plans,” AG Rao, Group Managing Director of ManpowerGroup India said.

However, Rao said that hiring is primarily driven by sectors such as wholesale and retail trade, transportation and utilities and services where employer-hiring sentiment appears to be better.

All participants were asked, ‘How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of September 2017 as compared to the current quarter?’

Sharp decreases of 28 and 26 percentage points were reported in the services sector and the manufacturing sector, respectively, while the outlook for the finance, insurance & real estate sector is 24 percentage points weaker.

Outlook declined by 18 percentage points in the transportation & utilities sector and by 17 percentage points in the mining & construction sector. Meanwhile, hiring plans remain relatively stable for the public administration & education sector.

When compared with the previous quarter, hiring intentions weakened in four of the six industry sectors, most notably by 6 percentage points in both the manufacturing sector and the services sector. However, the Outlook for the transportation and utilities sector improved by 6 percentage points.

Globally, the forecast indicated that payrolls will grow by varying degrees in 41 of 43 countries and territories over the next three months. An overview of the global results indicates employer confidence is similar to that reported in the second quarter with the majority of respondents’ content to either retain current staff or grow payrolls marginally as they await more definitive signals from the marketplace.

Some employers expect to encounter headwinds in the coming months. For instance, employer confidence in India dipped to its least optimistic level since their survey was launched. Similarly, forecasts in Panama and Peru are the weakest reported since their surveys began, while job prospects in Singapore decline to a level not seen since the recession.

Source: ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey