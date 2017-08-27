App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 23, 2017 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal Pradesh clears investment proposals worth Rs 526 cr

The new proposals included projects of Asian Concrete and Cement Private Ltd, Eastman Auto and Power Limited and Sampooran Layer Farming Private Ltd, a release said. The HP State Level Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SLSWCMA) also granted approval for expansion of 13 units.

Himachal Pradesh clears investment proposals worth Rs 526 cr

The Himachal Pradesh government today approved nine new proposals and 13 expansion projects entailing investment of Rs 526.32 crore.

The new proposals included projects of Asian Concrete and Cement Private Ltd, Eastman Auto and Power Limited and Sampooran Layer Farming Private Ltd, a release said. The HP State Level Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SLSWCMA) also granted approval for expansion of 13 units.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who presided over the meeting directed the concerned authorities to hold the review meeting to asses as to how many projects were functioning properly and added that the review will help in finding the solution of the problems.

The major houses whose expansion projects were approved included Cadila Health Care, Cipla, RCI Industries and Technologies, Spans Health Care Majra, Pidilite Industries, Steel Units, Livguard Batteries Pvt etc.

tags #Economy #Himachal Pradesh #India #projects #Virbhadra Singh

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.