Himachal Pradesh clears investment proposals worth Rs 526 cr

The Himachal Pradesh government today approved nine new proposals and 13 expansion projects entailing investment of Rs 526.32 crore.

The new proposals included projects of Asian Concrete and Cement Private Ltd, Eastman Auto and Power Limited and Sampooran Layer Farming Private Ltd, a release said. The HP State Level Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SLSWCMA) also granted approval for expansion of 13 units.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who presided over the meeting directed the concerned authorities to hold the review meeting to asses as to how many projects were functioning properly and added that the review will help in finding the solution of the problems.