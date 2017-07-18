Here's how you can book a 5-star hotel room at 18% GST

Hotels that charge tariff below Rs 7500 will fall under the 18 percent GST slab, Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Government clarifies that accommodation in any hotel, including 5-star hotels, having a declared tariff of a unit of accommodation of less than INR 7500 per unit per day, will attract GST @ 18%," the statement said.

The Ministry also clarified that star rating of hotels will not be considered for determining the applicable rate of GST.

As per the GST rate structure on hotels, guest houses and clubs having tariff between Rs 1,000-2,500 per room will be charged 12 percent tax rate.

The ministry said it had received doubts on whether guests in all five-star hotels should be charged the luxury tax — 28 percent of the tariff as five-star accommodation is recognized as a luxury accommodation worldwide.

Under the new regime, hotel rooms with tariffs below Rs 1,000 per day will attract zero tax, those below Rs 2,500 at 12 percent and rooms with tariffs between Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500 were to be taxed at 18 percent GST rates.

Hotels charging tariff of Rs 2,500 and above but less than Rs 7,500 per day will attract 18 percent tax rate.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been implemented from July 1.