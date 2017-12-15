Here's a lowdown on what proposed changes to insurance could mean

A committee constituted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has suggested sweeping changes in the life insurance sector. The report, which will be reviewed by IRDAI to implement the recommendations, is expected to change the way insurance is structured and sold. The return structure will also see a change. Moneycontrol gives you a lowdown on how each change will impact the end customer:

Transition from Prescriptive to Outcome based regulations

The committee suggested that IRDAI should allow self-regulation by enabling higher internal governance by insurers.

Impact: This is expected to enable more freedom to decide on areas like commissions with an overall cap. This will mean insurers will be able to decide on the remuneration for agents in a way that on the one hand customers don’t have a large chunk of their first year premium going into commissions while ensuring that agents are incentivised throughout policy term. Further, referral discounts will also be offered for customers.

Discontinuance benefits for traditional products

The committee recommends that the surrender values be moved upwards. It should be carried out in a phased manner so as to minimise any disruption this may cause.

Impact: Policyholders will get a higher sum if they wish to surrender their policy after the minimum lock-in period. Surrenders are either due to the inability to pay premiums or inappropriate policy being sold to the customer.

Revamp the pensions business

To ensure that the pension business of insurance companies is on par with other products like National Pension Scheme and Employee Provident Fund, the committee has said that partial withdrawals be allowed. It also said that providing capital guarantee should not be made mandatory and can be one of the options available to the customers.

Impact: Customers will get quicker access to funds during emergencies and may also see better returns if new avenues of investment are chosen by insurers.

Relaxing investment norms

The committee has recommended that the investment norms should undergo a significant change including lowering mandatory proportion of government securities, widening industry limits for ‘financial and insurance activities’ and also lend against products like unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips).

Impact: Customers could avail of loans against their insurance policies and also get better returns on long-term products.

Health insurance business and a level-playing field

The committee strongly recommends a level-playing field in health insurance business for life insurers on par with general insurers and standalone health insurance, particularly, in allowing them to sell indemnity based products, provide value-added services like wellness programmes, offer all-coverage terms and bring parity in commission levels.

Impact: Life insurers may be able to offer multiple products including offering travel insurance as well as AYUSH coverage.

Use and file product approach

The committee has suggested that simple products should be allowed to follow use-and-file wherein a product can be directly sold without waiting for IRDAI approval.

Impact: This will enable faster turnaround time from product design to sale in the market. Pilot products can also be launched to test the market.

Distribution landscape

The committee felt that the life insurers, like other service/product providers should optimise these avenues to increase insurance penetration.

Impact: Customers can buy not only allow health and general insurance products from life insurers, but also be able to avail of other services like booking hotel/flight tickets and pay utlity bills. There could also be product specialists selling only cancer products or term insurance products.

Variable insurance plans

The Product Regulations, 2013 introduced a new product category called Variable Insurance Product (VIP), which did not take off well due to strict regulations. The committee has said that VIP product category should be removed.

VIP products may be out of the market and products where the benefits are linked to an external benchmark be brought under the traditional non par product category.