Here is why RBI Guv Urjit Patel may keep key rate unchanged this time

There is a clear case for the RBI to be pressing the pause button on June 7 when it will be announcing its policy action. Lower inflation and slowing growth are indicators, if anything, that the banking regulator won't undertake a rate cut.

Risks to inflation amid uncertainty around the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation and monsoon with low credit demand, are likely to keep key policy rate or repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent.

Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow from the RBI to meet short-term funding requirements.

The second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting will be held on June 6 and 7 with the RBI making the announcement on June 7, Wednesday.

India’s retail inflation dipped to 2.99 percent year-on-year in April from 3.89 percent in March. Even as lower food price inflation and the so-called base effect played a role in calming retail inflation, non-food, non-oil core inflation, too, witnessed moderation. Wholesale inflation also dropped to 3.9 percent in April from 5.3 percent in March, a revised base year.

Further, the GDP growth for the March quarter registered a 6.1 percent growth, much lower than the estimate of 7.1 percent accelerated by the effects of demonetisation.

The retail inflation in May, which will be announced a week after the monetary policy announcement, may drop further.

However, economists suggest that inflation in September could move up and that it could violate the medium-term objective of 4 percent target.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank, said: “We are not expecting any change in the rates but there could be some toning down in the communication coupled with a downward revision in inflation projection. Average inflation might likely be lower than their earlier forecast. They would make a mention of growth that it is slower than expected. But there may not be a change in the neutral stance.”

Most experts are expecting the central bank to hold rates given that there is more uncertainty in the coming months than the latest positive inflation and growth numbers.

The February policy hinted at the end of the rate easing cycle with the policy stance changing from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’. Since January 2015, when the easing cycle began, the RBI has reduced the repo rate by 1.75 percentage points in stages.

With influx of liquidity due to demonetisation and weak credit demand, the April policy continued to remain ‘neutral’ with no indication of further rate cuts. In the minutes of the policy, the members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) clearly showed concerns over the likely rise in inflation in the year ahead and that the future course of monetary policy will largely depend on incoming data on how macroeconomic conditions are evolving.

In the minutes of the April policy meeting, RBI Governor Urjit Patel had stated that the outlook for inflation faces several other risks including rising input costs, HRA allowances under the 7th Pay Commission and GST (Goods and Services Tax).

“The outlook for inflation calls for close vigilance with a view to ensuring that the medium-term inflation trajectory evolves in line with the objective of bringing headline inflation closer to 4.0 percent on a durable basis and in a calibrated manner,” his statement added.

Among other concerns of the MPC members is the impact of rising global commodity prices on domestic inflation because of the so-called pass-through effects.

“I think rates will stay hold for a long time into the first quarter of next calendar year. Easing would be difficult given the stance they have taken, Barua said.

Moreover, bank credit growth showed a marginal improvement with an increase of 5.57 percent YoY as against a 4.33 percent growth in the previous fortnight.

This may additionally give another reason to the central bank to not cut rates to push loan growth of banks, which are already saddled with bad loans and otherwise weak loan demand from large companies.