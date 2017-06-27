HDFC ERGO ties up with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Moneycontrol News

Private general insurer HDFC ERGO General Insurance signed a corporate agency agreement with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank for the distribution of general insurance products through the Bank’s network of branches across the country.

The association with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will offer general insurance products from HDFC ERGO to the Bank’s general banking and micro banking clients across India.

Anuj Tyagi, Executive Director, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said, “Partnering with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is an important milestone for us as part of our growth strategy. It is our endeavor to expand our horizon and make our products more widely available to the consumers at various touch points across the country.”

The partnership aims to provide enhanced customer experience by leveraging technology to augment the comprehensive range of third party products and services distributed by the bank.

Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said that when it comes to financial services, they want to offer our clients a bouquet of financial services under one roof and the partnership with HDFC ERGO is a strategic step in that direction.

Banks are allowed to sell products of three life, three non-life and three standalone health insurance companies at their branches.