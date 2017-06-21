Has demonetisation really led to an increase in digital payments?

Moneycontrol News

One of the major outcomes expected from the surprise demonetisation was the drop in cash dependency and mainstream adoption of digital payments.

Though this was the scene till the restrictions on ATM withdrawals was imposed but business seems to be back to how it was before the cash ban.

A report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal says that the aggregate value of all transactions under electronic payment systems (EPS) has failed to witness significant increase six months post demonetization.

"Finally, after falling by more than 60 percent in the last months of 2016, cash withdrawals from ATMs have moved back to pre-demonetisation levels. All these data points raise doubts over the desired structural shift towards digital payments post demonetization," the report says.

Data collected from RBI, shows that though the value and number of digital transactions have remained broadly unchanged over the past six months, the amount of cash withdrawals from ATMs has converged with the pre-demonetization period.

The chart above shows that there was a sudden dip ATM withdrawals per transaction due to the limits put by the RBI but that has now reversed.

The report further states that a consistent increase in digital transactions would have pointed towards the success of demonetisation.

From the chart above it is clear the upwards trend in digital transactions has not sustained. The aggregate value of digital transactions in comparison to nominal GDP increased from 0.51 percent in the second quarter of FY17 to 0.93 percent in the third quarter but subsequently eased to 0.82 percent in the fourth quarter.

"One could argue that even 0.82 percent is much higher than what it would have been without demonetisation; however, considering such low base and the extent of the historic movement, we believe that the fall in the share of digitisation (using limited database) so early is not encouraging," the report says.