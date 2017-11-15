Haryana government to conduct e-auction for mining lease

The Haryana government has decided to conduct e-auction for the grant of mining lease for extraction of stone along with associated minor mineral from Dadam mine of district Bhiwani.

While giving this information here on Monday, a spokesman of the mines and geology department said the e-auction would commence on December 6 and the bidding process would close on December 7.

The block would be auctioned for a period of 10 years, he said.

He said that while the last date of deposition and verification of e-service fee or earnest money and uploading of documents would be December 4, the initial bid security amount would have to be deposited by December 8, 2017.

He said that the bidders would have to pay earnest money deposit fee and an e-service fee of Rs 1,000 online by using the service of secure electronic payment gateway.