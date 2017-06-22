Haryana cabinet approves notification of provisions of Haryana GST Act

Haryana cabinet here today gave its approval to the notification of certain provisions of Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The cabinet also approved the composition and registration rules under the Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and the delegation of powers of the council of ministers to the chief minister with regard to approval of rules and notifications to be issued under the Act.

The Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 is to come into force from July 1, 2017.

The Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, also notified - www.gst.gov.in - as the common GST electronic portal to facilitate registration, payment of tax, furnish returns, computation and settlement of integrated tax and electronic way bill.

A draft notification, which has been approved by the GST Council for bringing in force various sections of the Haryana GST Act was approved and has come into force today, an official release said.

The government will appoint the excise and taxation commissioner as the commissioner of state tax for the Haryana GST Act, 2017. There will also be special commissioners, additional commissioners, joint commissioners etc, 2017, it was informed in the cabinet meeting.

The government will also appoint taxation inspectors to assist the commissioner for implementation of Haryana GST Act.

In another notification, the government has specified the persons who are engaged only in making supplies of taxable goods or services or both, the total tax on which is liable to be paid on reverse charge basis by the recipient of such goods or services or both under sub section (3) of section 9 of the Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act.

Under the Act, all tax payers who are registered under any existing law will have to get themselves registered under the Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The process of migration of existing tax payers, registered under Haryana VAT Act, 2003, Services Tax, Central Excise or any other tax being subsumed in GST is going on.

"Tax payers registered under the existing laws should migrate to GST through a simpler process so that they are not required to apply afresh under the Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The process to grant new registration has also been started," the release said giving cabinet meeting details.

A registered person whose aggregate turnover in the preceding financial year did not exceed the specified limit can opt to pay tax under composition levy. The State Government is empowered under the Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 to appoint different classes of officers for the purpose of implementation of the Act.

In the GST regime, all the services to the tax payer-- registration, furnishing of return, payment of tax and seeking refunds shall be made available through a common electronic portal.