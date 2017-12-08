App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 08, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana fastest growing states in 2013-17: Crisil

There are wide divergences in state-level performance as they are getting exposed to increasing competition, said the report titled 'States of Growth' by ratings firm Crisil.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were the top three fastest growing states in the last four fiscals, while Punjab, UP and Kerala featured in the bottom three, a report by Crisil said.

There are wide divergences in state-level performance as they are getting exposed to increasing competition, said the report titled 'States of Growth' by ratings firm Crisil.

The performance of states was gauged on parameters like growth, inflation and fiscal health.

"Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were the fastest growing states between fiscals 2013 and 2017. Bringing up the bottom were Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala," said the report.

related news

Gujarat was the top performer in construction and manufacturing growth, while Chhattisgarh and Haryana were among the top performers in manufacturing and trade, transportation and communication services, it said.

"These states, therefore, are likely to have been more successful than others in job creation. In Gujarat specifically, the share of manufacturing has jumped from 28.4 per cent to 34.4 per cent of gross value added (GVA)–which is close to levels seen in China."

These states recorded the highest growth in aggregate GVA of labour-intensive sectors.

The report pointed out that the poorer states aren't growing faster.

States with the lowest GDP growth during 2013 to 2017– Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, saw below-average growth in GVA of their labour-intensive sectors.

On price rise front, inflation in 11 major states fell faster than all-India average. In fastest growing Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, it stayed below national average of 6.8 per cent.

Going by the fiscal math, the report revealed a mixed picture as some states were highly indebted and ran large deficits and other continued to perform well on both fronts.

On level of indebtedness and deficit, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Maharashtra were the top three states and Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan came in the bottom three.

Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana were among the states which successfully managed high growth levels while keeping their fiscal deficits below 3 per cent.

On the contrary, states which have lower growth rates despite their fiscal deficits overshooting the 3 per cent target are Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, it added.

"We conclude that Gujarat and Maharashtra performed well on all the three key macroeconomic parameters, having a growth rate above the national average, inflation and debt levels below the national average, and fiscal deficit less than the target set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act between fiscals 2013 and 2017," Crisil said.

Conversely, Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were laggards across these parameters with low growth rate, high inflation and debt compared with the national average, and a fiscal deficit overshooting the FRBM target.

tags #Crisil #Economy #growth

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.