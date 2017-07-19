App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 19, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST win-win deal for all: FM Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was a 'win-win' deal for all as it would expand the tax net, end 'inspector raj' and bring down the prices of goods.

GST win-win deal for all: FM Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was a 'win-win' deal for all as it would expand the tax net, end 'inspector raj' and bring down the prices of goods.

While he spoke on the GST at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj briefed party MPs on the recent foreign visits of Narendra Modi and said no visiting Indian prime minister had received the kind of welcome accorded to him by US President Donald Trump during his recent to that country.

"It was unprecedented," BJP sources quoted her as saying at the meeting.

Pitching the GST as a measure beneficial for the country, Jaitley said the prices of goods had come down between four to eight per cent since its roll-out on July 1.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar briefed reporters about Jaitley's remarks.

The GST was in the interest of people and states as well as the latter would get 80 per cent of the revenue leading to more development, Jaitley said.

There was no longer tax on tax and the transport of goods across the country was going unhindered now, he said.

More than one crore firms were expected to be migrating to the new tax regime against around 80 lakh companies earlier, Kumar quoted him as saying.

"The tax net has expanded. The country's market has been integrated. Inspector raj is over. The tax burden on the masses has gone down. It is a win-win situation for all," Kumar quoted the finance minister saying.

BJP sources said Swaraj highlighted various aspects of Modi's visits to the US, including a working dinner at the White House, Trump giving him a guided tour of his residence, and said it was a rare honour for a visiting Indian prime minister.

She also noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took Modi out on a drive on a beach.

Kumar asked the BJP members to ensure their presence here during the vice presidential election on August 5, which is a Saturday.

Parliamentarians hailing from different states often leave the national capital during sessions on Friday evening and come back by Monday.

tags #Business #Economy #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.