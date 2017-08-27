App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 22, 2017 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST to benefit lower, lower-middle income class: ADB blog

It will mitigate significantly the negative impact of goods and services tax (GST) on the "bottom half" of the population, said the blogpost written by Mukul Asher, Professorial Fellow, Lew Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

GST to benefit lower, lower-middle income class: ADB blog

The goods and services tax in India will benefit the lower and lower-middle income class as it is likely to reduce the tax rate on goods, a blog posted on Asian Development Bank's website said.

It will mitigate significantly the negative impact of goods and services tax (GST) on the "bottom half" of the population, said the blogpost written by Mukul Asher, Professorial Fellow, Lew Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

In general, GST is likely to reduce the tax rate on goods as compared to previously, while tax rates on services are expected to increase, the blog said.

As households progress towards higher income brackets, the share of household budget spent on services increases and on goods declines.

"So, the above overall trend would exhibit tendency towards lower burden for low and lower middle-income households, while the reverse is likely for upper middle income and high income households.

"This would significantly mitigate the negative impact of the GST on the bottom half of the population," reads the blog.

It has been about six weeks since GST became operational on 1 July, and the impact on overall economy business, households and government organisations is expected to be multi-faceted, Ahser said.

The impact will be felt by different sectors over differing period in a dynamic and non-linear pattern, he added.

The blog said the impact of GST may vary as the household bundle of goods and services differs with income level, preference, age composition and others.

He also said it is differential, not the absolute tax rate that matters to assess GST impact.

Further, the timing of GST has been favourable from global and domestic perspective in minimising the impact of GST on cost of living.

"The design of the GST and government initiatives has also helped in this respect. The media and other stakeholders, and the households themselves need to also play a constructive role in adjusting to the GST," Asher said.

A more service-oriented culture, backed by technology and professionalism by the GST tax authorities could help sustain the apparently small initial impact of the GST on the cost of living over a much longer period.

tags #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.