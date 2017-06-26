App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 26, 2017 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST to benefit corporates more than consumers: Kerala Finance Minister

Thomas Issac said overall Kerala is going to benefit by GST but alleged that the Centre has not put in place the requisite systems in his state for ushering in the new tax regime.

GST to benefit corporates more than consumers: Kerala Finance Minister

GST may result in a windfall gain for corporates in the country instead of consumers getting the benefit, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac claimed on Monday.

"The key question in GST is, will this benefit be passed on to the consumers or will it become a windfall gain for corporates? I think it is going to be a bonanza for the corporates in India," he told PTI here. His "basic criticism" in general is that except for a few commodities, tax rates have been brought down very sharply.

"So much so, assuming the efficiency of tax collection... rates, we are foregoing a revenue of something like Rs one lakh to Rs one and a half lakh (crore) overall for spender state", he said. Issac, who was speaking on the sidelines of a seminar, said overall Kerala is going to benefit by GST but alleged that the Centre has not put in place the requisite systems in his state for ushering in the new tax regime.

Watch: What does GST mean for you?

"It is the Central government that has to make the systems in place. But, they are not in place. That is a big gap. But, in Kerala, whatever we have to do, we have done," he said.

"GSTN (GST Network) is not ready. GSTN is not ready with the GST return forms. That's why a saving grace period of one (month) has been given for filing the returns. I hope they will be ready at least by then," Issac said.

Kerala is ready for GST rollout and there will be a grand function in Kochi on July 1, he said.

Watch: GST Rates Are Here! How It Will Affect Your Restaurant Bills

"Kerala is going to benefit from this. We are a consumer state. Destination based tax (will) definitely be advantageous to us. Also, it's a state with a high density of services. We are also going to benefit on that count," he said.

tags #GST #GSTN #Kerala

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.