GST: States get battle ready; J&K and NE region lag in traders' registration

With barely a month left for the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), 22 out of 29 states have passed the State GST (SGST) law in their respective state assemblies since April.

The Legislative Assembly of Telangana was the first state to pass SGST, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand. The passage of the laws in the respective state is imperative towards the implementation of the new tax regime from July 1.

Four other laws – Central GST (CGST), Union Territory GST (UTGST), GST (Compensation to states) Bill, and Integrated GST (IGST) – were passed by the Parliament in March.

Meanwhile, towards the July 1 rollout, businesses have vigorously started migrating to the new system by registering into the IT infrastructure of GST, known as the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

For instance, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are among the most ready with more than 90 percent of traders and existing assessees already migrating to the new system, according to data available with Moneycontrol.

Similarly, more than 80 percent traders have enrolled into the new regime across states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat.

In contrast, Jammu and Kashmir and several North-Eastern states lag behind in GST readiness, with less than half of the traders in these regions yet to migrate to the new system and register with the new system.

Jammu & Kashmir has the lowest enrollment ratio of 4.92 per cent, followed by North-Eastern states of Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh Mizoram, when enrollment rate is less than 40 percent.

GST, billed as India’s most ambitious reforms move, will stitch together a common national market, dismantle fiscal barriers among states and consolidate a patchwork of local and central duties into a single levy.

