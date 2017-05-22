App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 22, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST rates are here! How it will affect your restaurant bills

As India joins the global league of ‘one nation, one tax,’ watch this video to find out whether eating out will become cheaper or costlier

GST rates are here! How it will affect your restaurant bills

India is set to implement a nation-wide Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, subsuming a web of local and central levies into a single tax. The GST council has fixed rates for a host of services, placing them under four slabs—5,12,18 and 28 percent.

Currently, your restaurant bill is a clutter of food costs, taxes on food, service charges, cesses, VAT and service tax. As India joins the global league of ‘one nation, one tax,’ watch this video to find out whether eating out will become cheaper or costlier.

Liked the video? Subscribe to Insight 18!

tags #Economy #GST

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.