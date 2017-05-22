GST rates are here! How it will affect your restaurant bills

India is set to implement a nation-wide Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, subsuming a web of local and central levies into a single tax. The GST council has fixed rates for a host of services, placing them under four slabs—5,12,18 and 28 percent.

Currently, your restaurant bill is a clutter of food costs, taxes on food, service charges, cesses, VAT and service tax. As India joins the global league of ‘one nation, one tax,’ watch this video to find out whether eating out will become cheaper or costlier.