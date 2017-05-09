GST: R K Mahajan, Mahender Singh appointed CBEC members

Senior bureaucrats R K Mahajan and Mahender Singh have been appointed as members in the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).

Mahajan is the director general of Central Excise Intelligence and Singh is the director general (audit).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved their appointment as members in CBEC, an order issued today by the Department of Personnel and Training stated.

Both of them are Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officers.

CBEC, the apex policy-making body for indirect taxes, has only two members -- Ananya Ray and S Ramesh -- against the sanctioned strength of six.

With the appointment of Mahajan and Singh, only two posts are left to be filled up.

Senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Vanaja N Sarna is the CBEC's chairperson.

The board and its officials are key stakeholders in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, which is slated to be rolled out from July 1.