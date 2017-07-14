App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 14, 2017 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST procedural hurdles easing out for exporters: CFBA

The initial procedural and software glitches of Goods and Services Tax have smoothen a lot, Calcutta Freight Brokers Association said on Friday.

GST procedural hurdles easing out for exporters: CFBA

The initial procedural and software glitches of Goods and Services Tax have smoothen a lot, Calcutta Freight Brokers Association said on Friday.

"Initially, there were lot of problems with procedural issues since GST was rolled out from July 1. There were problems in generating shipping bills. But a lot had been eased and now export consignments has also picked up now," Calcutta Freight Brokers Association chairman Rajiv Agarwall said here on Friday on the sidelines of the 79th annual general meeting (AGM).

"We hope GST will bring in benefits in the long run but we have to wait to see whether the new taxation regime help us," former CFBA chairman Bharat Jain said.

Jain said, "exporters are not happy with the imposition of five per cent GST on ocean freight which was exempted earlier. This will lock up working capital."

Exporters are also facing confusion on GST on exports of SEZ cargo.

Agarwall said draft remains problem for Kolkata Port and after Dhamra Port begins container cargo there is a risk of flight of cargo.

tags #Business #Economy #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.