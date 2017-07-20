App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 20, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

GST on international freight to make air cargo non-competitive: Industry body

Freighters were not liable to pay any tax under the service tax regime, while now they have to pay 18 per cent GST.

GST on international freight to make air cargo non-competitive: Industry body

Levying GST on international freight is likely to make air cargo "non-competitive", an industry body said.

Freighters were not liable to pay any tax under the service tax regime, while now they have to pay 18 per cent GST.

"Subjecting international freight at 18 per cent GST is totally unfair as it will stifle the growth of air cargo.

"Why would the Government of India want Indian exporters to pay extra 18 per cent GST on freight and make our goods non-competitive in international market," PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a release.

The release was issued after an Air Cargo Summit organised by it here today.

PHD Civil Aviation Committee's co-chairman Vipin Vohra said air cargo service providers cannot claim input tax credit for freight from overseas paid for in foreign currency whereas exporters can.

"This has led to a lot of confusion," Vohra, who is chairman of Continental Carriers, told PTI.

He also said the industry has made several representations to the ministries of civil aviation and finance on the issue but is yet to get any clarification.

tags #Economy #GST #international Freight

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.