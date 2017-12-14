App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 14, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

GST Network simplifies returns filing process

"A new functionality has been introduced on the GST portal for ease of the taxpayers under which questions will be posed as soon as the taxpayer enters the Returns dashboard and only relevant tiles will be displayed to the taxpayers based on the answers to the questions posed," the GST Network said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The GST Network said it has introduced a functionality which simplifies the returns filing process for taxpayers.

This has been started first with GSTR-3B returns (initial sales return), it added.

For 'nil' GSTR 3B returns, one-click filing has been introduced as no tile will be shown to such taxpayers. Also, a help section has been provided on each page for the convenience of the taxpayer.

"Until now, taxpayers were shown all tiles with payments when they enter the Returns dashboard but now they will be shown only those tiles which are relevant for them.

"They will be asked questions and basis their response, they will be shown only relevant tiles,” said Prakash Kumar, CEO of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

The new facility will result in time savings for the taxpayers, said GSTN, which provides the IT backbone for the new indirect tax regime.

