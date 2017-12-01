App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 01, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST made doing business easier for traders: Arun Jaitley

"GST has made doing business and trade very easy. The market size for every trader has grown. Now whole country is his market," Jaitley said while responding to questions regarding the second quarter economic growth estimates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has made doing business easier for traders by expanding the market place and reducing tax compliance burden.

He further said that the two structural reforms -- GST and demonetisation -- will benefit the economy in the medium and long-term.

"GST has made doing business and trade very easy. The market size for every trader has grown. Now whole country is his market," Jaitley said while responding to questions regarding the second quarter economic growth estimates.

Reversing a five-quarter slide in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, the economy bounced back from a three-year low to expand by 6.3 per cent in July-September as manufacturing revved up and businesses adjusted to the new GST tax regime.

related news

The economic growth rate had slipped to three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2017-18 financial year.

The GST, the minister said, has also reduced the compliance burden on traders as under the new regime a trader is not required to file multiple tax returns.

The tax rates too are being rationalised and a trader will no more be required to confront inspectors, he added.

Jaitley further said that impact of demonetisation of high value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in November last year was limited to one or two quarters.

The impact of GST was limited to one quarter, mainly because of de-stocking by corporates.

"The GST impact was only for one quarter mainly because of destocking. That was our assessment. The (GDP) figures indicate that. Structural reforms benefit in the medium and long term. Both these steps will benefit the economy," Jaitley said.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Economy #GST

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.