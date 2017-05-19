GST implementation to be a milestone: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 would be a major milestone in the growth of the country, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop for beneficiaries of ‘Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana’ and Start Up initiatives at Sahyadri college at Adyar near here, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said demonetisation had helped improve the GDP of the country despite apprehensions to the contrary from certain quarters.

Stating that Karnataka was one of the states in the lead in the area of digital transaction after demonetisation, he asked bankers to educate the people more on the benefits of such transactions.

The move was a reflection of the futuristic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country was set to become a world power with his bold decisions, he said. Digital transactions would reduce hoarding of black money and there would be growth in GDP.

As per a report of the International Monetary Fund, Indian economy would be in a commanding position by the year 2030, he said. The Union government had achieved the target set for the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) in the current financial year, the minister said.

Union Minister of state for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Prathap Rudy, who was also present had a brief interaction with students.