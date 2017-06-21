GST impact: Clubs, NGOs stare at higher taxes for fundraiser events

Moneycontrol News

Upon its rollout in July, the goods and services tax (GST) may spell trouble for a lot of non-government organisations (NGOs) and non-profit clubs, which hold fundraisers or charity events as the new tax regime will increase the cost to hold such events by 20 percent, reports Economic Times.

Clubs and NGOs holding meetings or fundraising events, which receive sales tax credit under the current tax system will not receive such credit once GST is rolled out. To rub salt into the wound, clubs and NGOs will also stop receiving input credit on GST paid on any fees paid by the members.

Many leading clubs such as the Lions Club or the Rotary Club also fear GST may in fact also result in double taxation for them.

Clubs typically operate by collecting fees from their members regularly, which in turn they use to pay an annual fee to their respective parent organisation. The ultimate motive of such clubs and NGOs are to raise funds through various fundraisers events and functions which are normally held at hotels.

Under the GST regime, ordinary hotel rates will attract a tax rate of 18 percent, whereas a five-star hotel or an expensive hotel will set the clubs back with a higher tax rate of 28 percent.

“We used to get an input credit for service tax of about 10.15 percent to 14.5 percent for both food and beverages cost as well as subscription paid by members, which is not available under GST. For us, it would be double taxation as not only are we incurring GST at the rate of 18% on subscription, we would get no input tax credit when that money is spent on food and beverages during an event,” Ashok Mehra, a chartered accountant who helps many clubs with their taxes was quoted by the ET as saying.

The drawback these clubs and NGOs cite with GST is that the new regime denies any credit of expenses incurred for activities, which cannot be directly attributable as business expense such as food, beverages, etc.

Some say this may result in clubs creating new structures to allow them circumvent GST regulations.

“The rules would force many clubs to limit number of partners and fees collected from them to stay out of GST net,” said a senior official with a Mumbai-based club. “We don’t mind paying GST on the subscription fees but not allow input credit for food and beverage expenses incurred during meetings or events is a huge expense for us,” he added.