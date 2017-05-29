App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 29, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

GST gains to be 'far less' than initially envisioned: Nomura

The GST as proposed has a multiple rate structure as almost all goods and services have been classified into groups attracting GST rates of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, respectively.

GST gains to be 'far less' than initially envisioned: Nomura

Gains from the goods and services tax (GST) in its current form will be "far less than initially envisioned" as the structure is fairly complex with multiple tax rates, says a Nomura report.

The GST as proposed has a multiple rate structure as almost all goods and services have been classified into groups attracting GST rates of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, respectively.

In addition, four items (namely luxury cars, aerated drinks, tobacco and related 'paan' products) will attract separate cesses each.

"The GST as proposed is fairly complex with multiple tax rates (across different categories and even within the same category) in order to minimise the inflation impact and due to political considerations," Nomura said in a research note.

It added that "this will reduce efficiency gains from having a simplified tax structure. We hope that, in coming years, the government will be able to work its way towards a more ideal GST".

Under the goods category, petroleum products, alcohol, electricity, real estate and several subcomponents of food have been kept outside the GST ambit. Under services, health and education, amongst some other, have been excluded.

"While we are positive, we do believe that, in its current form, the gains from the GST will be far less than initially envisioned," the report noted.

On GST and its impact on inflation, it said that though over the longer term GST is expected to be disinflationary, this trend might not get reflected in the near term.

"Given asymmetric pricing responses and the experience of other countries, we will remain cautious on pricing behaviour until after the GST's implementation," the report said, adding that over the longer term, the GST should be disinflationary owing to reduced logistics costs.

On monetary policy, the report said the Reserve Bank is expected to tread a cautious path.

"... given much of the ongoing drop in inflation is due to transitory factors and given other factors that will reverse (narrowing output gap, remonetisation, house rent allowance increase), we continue to see the RBI's next move as a hike rather than a cut," it added.

tags #Economy #GST #Nomura

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.