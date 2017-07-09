GST extremely tedious for traders with 18 percent tax slab: Congress

The Congress today dubbed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as "extremely tedious" for traders and sought lowering of the highest tax slab to 18 percent.

Speaking at a 'Traders Sammelan' here, All-India Congress Commitee spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala noted that in the name of 'One Nation, One Tax', the present GST brought by the BJP was "extremely tedious" with seven-tier tax structure (0.25 percent, 3 percent, 5 pe cent, 12 percent, 18 percent, 28 percent, 40 percent).

"It will hit the livelihood of shopkeepers, traders, micro and small businesses, farmers and common man," he said.

On top of it, state governments have the discretion to impose additional taxes in different shapes, as has been done recently by the governments of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra by imposing Vehicle Registration Tax and Entertainment Tax on Cinemas, he said.

Surjewala said Congress, on the other hand, was committed to one tax rate (with three slabs) with a cap of 18 percent.

"UPA's GST was simple and transparent with a cap of 18 percent as the highest rate slab, while BJP's GST is exactly the opposite," he said.

The senior Congress leader also demanded the Centre to justify the excessive taxation on several items.

"Does it make sense to tax mineral water at 18 percent even when caviar and prawns are taxed at 12 percent or exotic imported fruits and vegetables at zero percent," he asked.

Surjewala also questioned the GST on man-made fiber and yarn, dyeing and printing and embroidery at 18 percent, while the "rate of the end product is only five percent".