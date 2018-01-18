GST Council meet: No decision on return simplification yet, rates rationalised on many items

While no decision has been made yet on the simplification of filing of return, the GST Council has decided to rationalise tax rates on 29 goods and 53 services. New rates will be effective from January 25.

The GST Council held its 25th meeting on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Delhi on Thursday.

At the press conference post the meet, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the members of the council discussed about the simplification of return filing with Infosys' Nandan Nilekani.

Jaitley added that a new model was discussed as per which initially 3B Return will be continued and suppliers may be continued to load invoices manually. The Council will hold video conference in 10 days to finalise simpler GST filing.

Jaitley also said that the implementation of E-Way bill will start from February 1 with 15 states agreeing to implement E-Way bill on a trial basis.

Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu told CNBC-TV18, "Nandan Nilekani made a presentation to the GST Council and suggested that invoice matching needs to happen at the level of the buyer and seller and that GST should be a part of business process."

He further added that Rs 35,000 crore of the revenue collected under IGST will be distributed among Centre and states shortly.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is the apex body for decision making headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and includes states finance minister as its members.

The 25th meeting of the Council comes amid muted GST revenue collection. The government garnered Rs 80,808 crores in GST revenues in November, a steep decline from Rs 94,063 crore that was collected in July.

Since the introduction of GST from July 1, the new indirect tax system has faced mounting criticism owing to the teething troubles including lack of clarity on return filing, errors in invoice matching, and major technical snags on the information technology portal GST Network (GSTN), among others.