App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 02, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST Council may examine lowering tax slab for govt projects: Jaitley to Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has assured the Telangana government that the GST Council would discuss the issue of lowering tax structure on public projects as requested by the state

GST Council may examine lowering tax slab for govt projects: Jaitley to Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has assured the Telangana government that the GST Council would discuss the issue of lowering tax structure on public projects as requested by the state.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office, Jaitley, who also hold the portfolio of Defence, agreed for transfer of defence lands to the state for the purpose of construction of new secretariat and expansion of roads.

Rao today met Jaitley in the national capital.

Telangana had earlier requested the Centre to transfer defence-owned Bison Polo ground in Secunderabad for the construction of new state secretariat.

"Jaitley informed the CM that the Centre is willing to handover Bison Polo Ground for the construction of a new Secretariat and required lands for the expansion of Karimnagar and Medchal highways.

"The Finance Minister also assured the CM that the GST Council would take up the issue of lowering tax slab on government projects in the next meeting," the statement said.

Rao hoped that the Council would have favourable view on the state's request on GST slab for the government projects such as 'Mission Bhagiratha', 'Mission Kakatiya' and other irrigation projects.

'Mission Bhagiratha' is a drinking water project of the Telangana government.

tags #Economy #GST #India #Tax

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.