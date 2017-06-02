GST Council may discuss issues flagged by CAIT on nutritional drinks, excise paid stock & e-way bills

Moneycontrol News

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley-headed Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on Saturday to finalise rates of a few categories of products—bio-diesel, beedi and cigarettes, footwear, textiles, agricultural implements and gold.

Besides fixing the rates, the Council is also expected to take up issues that the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has flagged on lingering issues over GST that could adversely affect the trading community.

Sources said that the Council could discuss concerns related to transitional provisions — excise paid stock and availment of the same as input tax credit on sales from July 1.

The issue of e-way bill — a measure traders are opposing because it will raise compliance costs further — is also likely to come up for discussion on Saturday.

In addition, the Council may discuss the merits of lowering taxes on malt-based drinks such as Bournvita and Horlicks that have nutritional value as raised by CAIT.

Letter to FM From CAIT by Moneycontrol News on Scribd