GST could make yoga sessions, gym visits costlier, says industry

Nikita Vashisht

Moneycontrol News

Running the extra yards on a treadmill or practising to perfect a yoga posture on a new mat could turn costlier after the new goods and services tax (GST) rates kick-in from July 1, the local industry has said.

Yoga mats, gym machines, skipping ropes, dumbbells and treadmills among others have been clubbed together under “articles of physical exercise” that will attract a GST rate of 28 percent.

The Traders Association of Sporting Goods and Physical Exercise Equipment (TASGPEE) on Thursday asked the GST Council to cut the GST rate on such equipment to 12 percent, similar to the GST rate for sports goods such as cricket bats and football.

“We all were very eager for GST but the rates have been disheartening,” said Vishal Gupta, member, TASGPEE.

The finance minister Arun Jaitley-headed GST Council will meet on Sunday to discuss some outstanding issues including “fitment/adjustment of GST rates” on certain items among others.

“We would like to sincerely appeal to the council to treat physical exercise equipment as a part of sports goods in 12 percent category,” said Dinesh Kapoor, president, TASGPEE, a body representing the Rs. 500 crore domestic sports goods and equipment industry.

Last Sunday, the GST council revised rates of 66 items after appeals from the industry for 133 items.

“Schools, hotels, and parks supporting open gym have all these equipment…Thus we appeal for a rate cut,” said Bhupendra Dhawan, Dronacharya awardee for powerlifting.

“There is no understanding of this divide. Sports is not luxury,” said Sampat Rai, member, TASGPEE. “There is some major anomaly”.