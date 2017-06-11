App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 11, 2017 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST bill to be introduced in June 14 session of Tamil Nadu Assembly

Finance Minister D Jayakumar, in his address at a meeting of the GST Council in Delhi, pointed out that the Assembly has been scheduled from June 14.

GST bill to be introduced in June 14 session of Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu government today said that it would introduce the GST bill in the state Assembly in the session starting June 14.

Finance Minister D Jayakumar, in his address at a meeting of the GST Council in Delhi, pointed out that the Assembly has been scheduled from coming Wednesday.

"The Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax bill will be introduced for consideration and passage during this session," he said.

A copy of the Minister's speech was released by the state government here.

In the meeting, Jayakumar reiterated his government's stand on tax rates on a number of commodities, even as he sought the GST on entertainment sector be kept at 12 per cent.

"We would urge that the levy of GST on entertainment sector should be kept at 12 per cent so that the local bodies could also levy their own tax," he added.

Among others, he sought tax on water sold in refill cans, small plastic pouches carrying spices and masala powder other than curry, be taxed at five per cent.

He added that handloom textiles, fishnet, fishnet twine and sago should be 'Nil-rated'.

Jayakumar said that a uniform levy of 28 per cent on the fireworks industry, which is largely located in Tamil Nadu, "may harm this sector and also would pave way for the market being flooded with imported fireworks."

"We would, therefore, suggest that the rate of tax on fireworks may be reduced," he said.

He said that based on Tamil Nadu's request, the GST council has agreed to tax footwear below Rs 500 at five per cent, to place palmyra jaggery in the Nil-rated category and to levy tax on textiles at a uniform lower rate.

tags #Business #Economy #GST #Tamil Nadu

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.