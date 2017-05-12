App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 12, 2017 10:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST best bet for states to improve finances: RBI

The introduction of GST will have economy-wide ramifications and holds the "best bet" for state governments to improve their finances without cutting productive expenditure, the Reserve Bank said today.

GST best bet for states to improve finances: RBI

The introduction of GST will have economy-wide ramifications and holds the "best bet" for state governments to improve their finances without cutting productive expenditure, the Reserve Bank said today. The Goods and Services Tax regime is likely to champion a new course for cooperative federalism in India, focusing on collaboration between the Centre and states, it said.

"Introduction of GST would have economy-wide ramifications in terms of growth, inflation, government finances and external competitiveness over the medium-term," RBI said in 'State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2016-17'. Referring to the challenges, it said GST implementation should be addressed through a robust dispute resolution mechanism and the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) is expected to provide the necessary information technology (IT) infrastructure to all stakeholders. GSTN is the IT backbone of the country's largest tax reform which is scheduled to be rolled out from July 1.

"GST remains the best bet for state governments in returning to the path of fiscal consolidation without compression of productive expenditure," it said. It further said that from a medium term perspective, debt sustainability of states is likely to be the key factor in shaping the evolving contours their finances. As per RBI, greater devolution of resources through statutory transfers would provide states with the flexibility to prioritise their expenditure in sync with their development objectives.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.