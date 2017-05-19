GST: 11 years, three governments, three FMs
The government plans to introduce GST from July 1, 2017, more than 11 years after a formal process to introduce it began.
The GST Council will likely approve the tax rates on services and all categories of goods by evening today.
GST promises to stitch together a common national market by replacing a string of central and local levies such as excise, value added tax, octroi, service tax.
Here’s a look back at how GST, independent India’s biggest reform initiative, has reached the final leg:
2006 - FM P Chidambaram moots GST in the Budget Speech for 2006-07
2008 - Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers (EC) engaged
2009 - EC releases its First Discussion Paper
2011 - FM Pranab Mukherjee introduces Constitution Amendment Bill on GST in Lok Sabha
2013, Aug - Parliamentary Standing Committee submits report on GST; recommendations incorporated in the Bill
2013, Sep - Revised Bill sent to EC for consideration
2014, Mar - Another revised Bill drafted incorporating recommendations of EC
2014, Dec - FM Arun Jaitley introduces Constitution Amendment Bill for GST in Lok Sabha
2015, May - LS Passes Constitution Amendment Bill for GST
2015, Aug - Congress insists on capping GST rate at 18%; opposes 1 percent “entry” tax to protect manufacturing states as it distorts the system
2016, July - Centre and states agree against capping GST rate in the Constitution amendment Bill
2016, Aug - Parliament passes 122nd Constitution Amendment Bill for GST; clause on entry tax dropped; states assured of full compensation for potential revenue loss upto five years
2016, Oct 18 - GST Council decides on a compensation formula for states for revenue loss
2016, Oct 26 - FM Arun Jaitley writes blog favouring four-tiered GST tax structure
2016, Nov 03 - GST Council agrees on a four-slab structure –5, 12, 18 and 28 percent—along with a cess on luxury and `sin’ goods such as tobacco
2016, Nov 04 - GST council meeting inconclusive as Centre, states fail to agree on GST administrative issue on “dual control”
2016, Nov 12 - GST council fails to agree on CGST and SGST laws
2016, Dec 23 - Agreement on two laws in GST council meeting, but “dual control” remains a thorny issue
2017, Jan 03 - States want compensation corpus raised from Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore to soothe demonetisation pain; new roadblocks surface on taxation rights of goods transported through territorial waters
2017, Jan 04 - No breakthrough in GST Council meeting, hopes hinge on Jan 16 meeting to break impasse; roll-out date pushed till July 1
2017, Jan 16 - Centre and states agree on two thorny issues of “dual control” and taxing rights of goods moved through high seas
2017, Feb 18 - GST Council finalizes draft Compensation Bill
2017, Mar 4 - GST Council approves CGST and IGST) Bills
2017, Mar 16 - GST Council State GST Bill and the UT GST Bills.
2017, Mar 20 - Union Cabinet approves CGST, IGST, UT GST and Compensation Bills
2017, March 27 - FM Arun Jaitley introduces CGST, IGST, UT GST and o
2017, March 29 - Lok Sabha passes five GST bills
2017, March 31 - GST council approves five sets of rules involving registration, payment, refund, invoices and returns
2017, May 18 - GST council meets in Srinagar; approves tax rates for 1211 items; approves another four sets of rules relating to composition, valuation, ITC (input tax credit) and the transition process.