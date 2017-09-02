Growth in private investments can accelerate GDP growth to 7.5-8%: Sampath Reddy

Sampath Reddy

India’s macroeconomic stability remains strong with improvement in fundamentals viz. low fiscal and current account deficits and a benign inflationary environment along with structural reforms initiated by the government.

However, the impact of some of these measures such as demonetization and the goods & services tax (GST) implementation has impacted near term growth.

However, these structural measures are expected to reap long term economic benefits in the medium to long term. India’s economic growth has witnessed a steep decline from 7.9 percent in FY2016 to 6.6 percent in FY2017 on GVA (Gross Value Added) basis.

Most of the decline was seen in the industry, which grew at 5.6 percent from 8.8 percent in the previous year.

The decline in growth has been particularly pronounced in H2FY17, which has seen a material deceleration of 6.1 percent as against 7.2 percent in H1FY17.

Over the last couple of years, India’s economic growth has been mainly driven by consumption led spending, while investments have been a laggard with most of it coming from government.

It is essential to boost private sector capital expenditure, which has been dormant for the last few years.

The break-up of economic growth is reflective of the same, with government and private consumption growing by 20.8 percent and 8.7 percent respectively during FY2017 over the previous year, while Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) slumped to 2.4 percent from 6.5 percent in the previous year.

Consumption led growth has also resulted in relative outperformance of the consumer stocks, leading to somewhat stretched valuations of the sector.

The share of total consumption in India’s GDP stood at 70 percent in FY2017, increasing from 67 percent in FY2012. A correction in the equity market can have major impact on the private consumption on account of wealth destruction, which could impact growth.

The easy retail lending over the last couple of years has contributed to growth in the consumer discretionary products as well. Any slowdown in credit availability to the retail sector could also affect this segment.

However, given the good macro environment, private capex is expected to recover soon.

The government is focused on boosting private investments, which can lead to sustainable and noninflationary growth.

The government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are working together to resolve the stressed assets and recapitalize the public sector banks, which should help the credit flows to the productive sectors. The easing interest rates will also aid in the recovery of private investments.

If India needs to accelerate its trajectory of growth to 7.5%-8%, it can come only on the back of a healthy private investment and export growth.