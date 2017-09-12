App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 12, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Growth in food grain production likely to be lower this year: Nomura

According to the Japanese financial services major, the land area sown has fallen across all other crops: rice, pulses, coarse cereals, oilseeds and jute. "Overall, with less than three weeks left in the monsoon season (June-September), the current crop sowing progress suggests growth in food grain production will be much lower this year," Nomura said.

Growth in food grain production likely to be lower this year: Nomura

Growth in food grain production is expected to be much lower this year in the country as less progress has been made in the sowing of summer (kharif) crops than last year, says a Nomura report.

According to the Japanese financial services major, the land area sown has fallen across all other crops: rice, pulses, coarse cereals, oilseeds and jute. "Overall, with less than three weeks left in the monsoon season (June-September), the current crop sowing progress suggests growth in food grain production will be much lower this year," Nomura said.

The report noted that slow progress on crop sowing means that there could be downside risks to its agriculture GVA growth forecast. "While there could be offsets such as higher horticulture output, higher yields or higher winter crop output, current evidence suggests there are downside risks to our agriculture GVA growth projection of 3.3 per cent in 2017-18 (year-end March 2018)," Nomura said.

According to the report, the drop in the sowing of summer crops is a result of two factors -- decline in prices and weather conditions. In the case of pulses, oilseeds and jute, the decline crop sowing was a response to low prices, it said adding WPI inflation in pulses, oilseeds and raw jute declined to (-) 33 per cent, (-) 14 per cent and (-) 35 per cent year-on-year respectively, in July 2017.

"Thus there is little incentive for farmers to plant these crops, as realisations are expected to be low – a typical cobweb cycle response," the report said. The other major reason for decline in crop sown area is weather related.

"The spatial distribution of rains has been uneven with the Northwest and Southern regions receiving below normal rains, while floods have hurt standing crops in many other states," the report said.

tags #crops #Economy #growth #kharif #Nomura

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.