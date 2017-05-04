Gradually does it: Why Fedspeak & US macro data are cause for Indian mkts to cheer

Moneycontrol Research

On expected lines, the US Federal Reserve voted on Wednesday not to raise its key interest rate. Fed officials brushed aside concerns about recent weakness in the economy and refused to sound all-out dovish. However, the Dollar Index weakened a bit this morning, suggesting that markets sense dovishness is in the summer air.

The Federal Reserve expects the recent slowdown in the US economy to be temporary in nature. The country’s GDP grew at an annual rate of 0.7 percent in the first quarter -- the slowest rate since the first quarter of 2014.

Furthermore, the central bank anticipates growth to pick up again. In its statement, it mentioned that the decline in growth during the first quarter is likely to be transitory and economic activity is expected to expand at a moderate pace.

The announcement, released after the Fed's meeting, pointed to stronger business investment and downplayed a modest growth in household spending. "Economic activity slowed" while "household spending rose only modestly." The statement also indicated that business investment has "firmed." Indeed, last week's initial read on first-quarter GDP growth showed that investment was one of the bright points, with non-residential investments growing at a double-digit or better pace.

However, it is not only GDP and household spending that’s soft, even inflation indicators point to benign prices.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which tracks the value of goods and services purchased by individuals, fell 0.2 percent in March in its first drop since February 2016 and its biggest decline since January 2015. The core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, dropped by a tenth, the first decline since September 2001. Analysts had been expecting the core measure to remain unchanged for the month.

The longer-term trends also showed a slowdown. The 12-month measure for the PCE price index slowed to 1.8 percent, below the Fed's 2 percent target and down from 2.1 percent in March. The core 12-month measure also slowed, falling to 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent.

The only indicator that shows some strength is the job market. Unemployment rate declined to 4.5 percent in March.

For the time being, the Fed decided to ignore the weakness saying that, "the Committee views the slowing in growth during the first quarter as likely to be transitory and continues to expect that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace, labour market conditions will strengthen somewhat further, and inflation will stabilize around 2 percent over the medium term.”

The language nevertheless runs counter to recent communication from Fed officials, who at the March meeting expressed substantial sentiment that more aggressive fiscal policy in Washington – lower taxes, less regulation and perhaps USD 1 trillion in infrastructure spending – would boost growth.

President Donald Trump entered office in January on a pro-growth platform. Administration officials have expressed hope to get tax cuts approved before the end of the year, but no infrastructure spending program has been put forth. Congress has found itself preoccupied for much of the year with unsuccessful efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

So far, the administration has expressed its intent numerous times, without any semblance of action.

The Fed has raised rates twice since the election, the most recent in March, and the market broadly expects the Fed to approve another hike in June. Wednesday's statement underlined sentiment that the Fed will raise rates gradually.

Given the inaction from the new administration, softer growth and prices, ‘gradual’ could be the operative word this year.

Emerging markets including India have reasons to take heart from these data points.