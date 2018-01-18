App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 18, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt's fiscal consolidation plan likely to continue: Report

According to the global financial services major, the fiscal deficit target for this financial year is likely to be revised upward to 3.4 per cent of GDP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is likely to stick to the medium-term fiscal consolidation plan by targeting 2018-19 fiscal deficit at 3 per cent of GDP, a Deutsche Bank report says.

According to the global financial services major, the fiscal deficit target for this financial year is likely to be revised upward to 3.4 per cent of GDP.

"We expect the authorities to target FY19 fiscal deficit at 3 per cent of GDP, from a likely upward revised 3.4 per cent of GDP outturn in FY18," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

According to the report, the 2017-18 fiscal target will be breached by about 0.2 per cent of GDP, even after various adjustments on the revenue and expenditure front.

related news

The FY19 Union Budget, to be announced on February 1, is expected to be a populist and more spending towards social sectors, this would not affect the fiscal situation much.

The authorities will likely re-allocate more spending towards sectors such as infrastructure (roads and railways), affordable housing and rural development, to create more jobs and reduce rural distress, while certain sectors which don't feature in the priority list will likely receive lesser allocation, it added.

While infrastructure, affordable housing and rural development will likely see a large increase of allocation, it may not translate into large increases in percentage of GDP terms, which matters more for the fiscal maths, it noted.

With global oil prices hovering close to USD 70/barrel, state fiscal finances remaining under stress and fixed income markets showing signs of nervousness, "it makes sense for the government to stick to medium-term fiscal consolidation plan by targeting FY19 fiscal deficit at 3.0 per cent of GDP as per the FRBM directed glide path, the report said.

As per the FRBM directed glide path, the central government's fiscal deficit needs to be brought down to 3 per cent of GDP by 2018-19 and sustained at those levels even in 2019-20.

tags #Economy #GDP #government #growth #India

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.