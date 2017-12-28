Govt wants seaplanes to start plying on regional routes before 2019 elections

The government is speeding up the process of framing norms for seaplane travel and has decided to permit it under its regional connectivity scheme UDAN, according to a report by the Times of India.

The idea is to start commercial seaplane operations before the 2019 general elections get underway. The government is also thinking of allowing single-engine planes for the purpose.

While the norms for seaplanes will be framed by the civil aviation ministry, rules pertaining to the necessary infrastructure will be made by the shipping ministry. This will include building temporary or floating jetties for the seaplanes to dock, sources told the newspaper.

This development assumes importance as it comes a mere two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a seaplane ride in Ahmedabad while campaigning for his party during the recently-concluded Gujarat assembly elections.

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari, aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, and the aviation regulator are scheduled to meet on Thursday to work out the broad framework of the policy.

Sources told the paper that considering the fact that seaplanes could not be deployed on viable routes for at least another year, the government wants solidify the policy as soon as possible.

They added that potential operators have already started conducting surveys to identify routes and are also looking into other issues like pilot training, which could become a point of debate when the rules are being made.

"Seaplanes will fit in the regional connectivity scheme of the government. All issues, including whether single-engine planes can be allowed and how to train pilots to fly these planes, will be addressed quickly," an official told the paper.

Although there is no ban on single-engine planes at the moment, the lack of commercial seaplane operations in the country means the government would have to frame regulations for such planes. Single-engine planes are currently used for services such as air ambulances.

"We have got some model policies followed by other countries where seaplane service is popular," the above-mentioned official said.