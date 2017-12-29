App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 29, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt under pressure to cut excise duty on auto fuels: Icra

Brent prices have jumped 40 per cent to around USD 67 per barrel this month from USD 48 in November 2016 when the OPEC had decided to cut back on crude oil production.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With oil prices on the boil, the government will be under pressure to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to help soften the impact on consumers, credit rating agency Icra said today.

Brent prices have jumped 40 per cent to around USD 67 per barrel this month from USD 48 in November 2016 when the OPEC had decided to cut back on crude oil production.

This would lead to gross under-recoveries on sensitive products climbing to Rs 22,000-25,000 crore in the current fiscal from earlier estimate of Rs 16,000-20,000 crore, Icra said in a statement.

Every USD per barrel increase in Indian basket crude price pushes up under-recoveries -- which is the revenue loss arising from selling products below cost, by about Rs 1000 crore and net import bill by USD 1.2 billion.

related news

"Further increase in under-recoveries in ensuing years could increase pressure on the Government to increase subsidy allocation for the petroleum products," said K Ravichandran, Senior Vice President and Group Head - Corporate Sector Ratings, Icra.

"Moreover, there will be pressure on the Government of India to reduce the excise duty on auto fuels in order to soften the impact on consumers," he said.

Over the past three months, crude oil prices have increased by about 28 per cent from USD 52.3 per barrel in August-end.

The increase is being attributed to geo-political tensions, extension of timeline for production cutback by OPEC and few non-OPEC countries, higher-than-anticipated global demand growth of petroleum products and some supply disruptions.

"Though the recent run up in crude prices if sustained will have a modest impact on macro economy, it could impact other stakeholders," Icra said.

Ravichandran said the spike in crude oil prices would lead to increase in the working capital requirements and short-term debt levels of oil marketing companies, thereby negatively impacting their profitability.

"Higher crude oil prices would also test the Government's resolve to keep prices of auto-fuels at market-determined levels, which would have material implications for private marketers," he said.

Icra said over the medium term, the global refinery capacity additions are expected to exceed the demand growth owing to which refinery margins are expected to weaken, albeit the near term outlook is positive due to disruptions in refining markets.

Besides, higher petroleum product prices following spike in crude oil prices are expected to modestly impact the demand growth of petroleum products.

Due to steady rise in retail prices of petroleum products and escalating competition from the private fuel retailers, the oil marketing companies could face pressure on their marketing margins, it said.

Apart from brownfield expansion/debottlenecking projects, the new investments in the sector are still in the initial stages, it added.

tags #Economy #goverment #Icra #oil

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.