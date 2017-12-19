App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 19, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt took Rs 4,500 cr credit from World bank for NRLP: Ram Kripal Yadav

Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav said the government had signed an agreement with the World Bank in July 2011 for availing International Development Association (IDA) credit of Rs 4,500 crore for NRLP to be availed over a period of five years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has taken credit of Rs 4,500 crore (USD 1 billion) from the World Bank in 2011 availed over a period of five years for National Rural Livelihoods Project (NRLP), Parliament was informed.

Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav said the government had signed an agreement with the World Bank in July 2011 for availing International Development Association (IDA) credit of Rs 4,500 crore for NRLP to be availed over a period of five years.

"The project was restructured in May 2013 and the credit amount reduced to USD 500 million which is now to be availed by June 2018," he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

"The objective of the loan was to increase effectiveness of the resources being utilised under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) through professionalising the overall programme management and moving towards a results-based approach throughout the country," the reply said.

The minister has also provided a list of 597 districts and blocks of 13 high poverty states of Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal where NRLP is being implemented.

The government informed the House that at present there is no such proposal to cover the remaining districts by utilising any other loan schemes.

tags #Economy #government #India #Ram Kripal Yadav #World Bank

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.