App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 08, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to unveil new IIP, WPI series on Friday

The government will release on Friday the new series of Index of Industrial Production as well as Wholesale Price Index, with 2011-12 as the base year, so as to map economic activities more accurately.

Govt to unveil new IIP, WPI series on Friday

The government will release on Friday the new series of Index of Industrial Production as well as Wholesale Price Index, with 2011-12 as the base year, so as to map economic activities more accurately.

The monthly WPI for April under the new series will be released on May 12 instead of May 15, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The data for both the indices will be released at a joint press conference for the revision of base year from 2004-05 to 2011-12. It will be addressed by top brass of both the ministries -- commerce and statistics.

A high-level panel had firmed up the methodology for the IIP with new base year of 2011-12.

The change in baseline for the IIP and WPI is expected to bring in more accuracy in mapping the level of economic activity and calculating other numbers like national accounts.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has already changed the base year for the country's national accounts, including the gross domestic product (GDP) and the gross value addition (GVA).

The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is also calculated on the base year of 2011-12.

For long, economists and various think tanks have been pitching for release of new time series of WPI and IIP so that GDP numbers can be based on more accurate and realistic data.

The base year is revised periodically to capture the changes in the structure and composition of the industry over time due to technological changes, economic reforms and consumption pattern of the people.

The IIP gives a broad outlook on output of various types of goods like basic, consumer and capital ones, which helps in gauging the level of economic progress and investments in the economy.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.