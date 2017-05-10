Govt to revamp manufacturing policy as automation threat looms over Indian jobs

Moneycontrol News

At a time when the Indian job market is going through changes and automation is gaining popularity, workers are finding it difficult to hold on to their jobs.

To address this issue the manufacturing policy of India will be revamped, reports The Financial Express.

As India is entering the phase of smart factory or Industry 4.0, high-end jobs are going to be displaced. To ease some pressure, Commerce and Industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured people that the new policy will take measures to provide employment to those who have lost jobs during these changing times.

Indian manufacturing sector registered growth for the fourth straight month in April this year and Sitharaman is hopeful that the sector will account for fourth of the gross domestic product (GDP) from the current level of 16-17 percent.

To strengthen this space the new manufacturing policy will trim some existing schemes, recast some and add some, said Sitharaman. Also, it will be launched in September to coincide with the third anniversary of Make in India.

A report in Business Standard had highlighted the increasing trend of recruiting robots in place of humans and companies opting for options to reduce labour dependency.

An auto component manufacturing company PPAP had sourced 20 robots when it had started its operations which took away jobs of 60 people. Adding to workers woes, the company made an addition of 50 more robots that did away with the need to hire 150 additional employees.

Firms with robots in their workforce include American carmaker Ford that has more than 500 robots at its Sanand plant in Gujarat and 100 robots at its Chennai facility. Also, auto component maker Sona Group plans to automate and install robots on all forging presses by 2018. Currently, it has 17 robots on forging lines and plans to install and use another 15 robots in next two years.

Looking at the job scenario, government is taking efforts to give more employment opportunities to people and Sitharaman said that the existing policy will exploit synergies between elements in Digital India and Skill India.

Also, the government is all set to make changes to Startup India policy to attract more new businesses to the initiative and give more jobs to people.

As FDI inflows is picking up in India and more foreign firms are setting up businesses here, the minister believes that this will improve the job market in the country and pointed out that the ease of doing business initiative helped states to have an improved delivery systems.

States will be consulted for the new policy and Sitharaman said that smaller and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be given assistance.