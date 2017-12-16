App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 16, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to reimburse MDR on transactions up to Rs 2,000

MDR is charged on payments made to merchants through BHIM UPI platform and AePS (Aadhaar enabled Payment System).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government will bear the MDR charges on transactions up to Rs 2,000 made through debit cards, BHIM UPI or Aadhaar-enabled payment systems to promote digital transactions, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today.

MDR is charged on payments made to merchants through BHIM UPI platform and AePS (Aadhaar enabled Payment System).

The merchant discount rate (MDR) will be borne by the government for two years with effect from January 1, 2018 by reimbursing the same to the banks.

The move will have an impact of Rs 2,512 crore on the exchequer.

related news

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad said.

"For all the transactions less than Rs 2,000 in value, the consumer and the merchant will not suffer any additional burden in the form of MDR," the minister said, adding this will lead to greater adoption of digital payment modes for such transactions.

The minister said since such transactions account for sizable percentage of transaction volume, the decision will help move towards less-cash economy.

Prasad further said digital transactions during April -September 2017 were valued at 2.18 lakh crore.

"This amount is estimated to be Rs 4.37 lakh crore for the whole of the current financial year," the minister added.

When payment is made at a merchant point of sale, MDR is payable by the trader to the bank.

Citing this, many people make cash payments in spite of having debit cards.

A committee comprising Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, and the CEO, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), will look into the industry cost structure of such transactions which will form the basis to determine the levels of reimbursement, Prasad said.

In order to promote digital payments, the Reserve Bank has also came out with differentiated merchant discount rates (MDR) for debit card transactions, prescribing separate caps for small and large traders.

As per the RBI's notification, MDR charges for small merchants with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh has been fixed at 0.40 per cent with a cap of Rs 200 per transaction by debit cards through Point of Sale (PoS) machines or online transactions.

In case the annual turnover of a merchant is over Rs 20 lakh, the MDR charges would be 0.90 per cent with a cap of Rs 1,000 per transaction. If transaction is through QR code, the charges will be 0.80 per cent with a similar cap.

Commenting on the development, Axis Bank MD Shikha Sharma said the government has taken various steps to promote digital transaction. This is very progressive move and will promote digital transaction.

tags #Economy #government #MDR

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.