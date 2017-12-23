App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 21, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to achieve target of 100 GW of solar power by 2022: R K Singh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is confident of achieving the target of 100 Giga Watt (GW) of solar power capacity by 2022, Power Minister R K Singh said today.

As against the target of installing 100 GW of solar power capacity as on December 15, a capacity of 16,676 MW has been installed with another 6,500 MW capacity under installation, he said in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

The trajectory of bidding of the rest of solar power capacity has been finalised as 20,000 MW in 2017-18, 30,000 MW in 2018-19 and 30,000 MW in 2019-20.

"The government is confident of achieving the target of 100 GW of solar power capacity by 2022," Singh said.

Since the country does not have enough manufacturing capacity at present for solar cells and modules to meet the full demand, "both imported and indigenous solar sells and modules are being utilised for achieving the targets," he said.

