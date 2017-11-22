App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 22, 2017 06:39 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

The committee will look at direct tax system prevalent in various countries, international best practices, economic needs of the country and any other matter connected thereto as a term of reference.

Shereen Bhan

The government has formed a task force to draft a new direct tax legislation. The task force will submit its report in six months.

The members of the panel are Arbind Modi, Girish Ahuja, Rajiv Memani, Mukesh Patel, Mansi Kedia and GC Srivastava. Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian has been given permanent special invitee status in the tax task force.

The committee will look at direct tax system prevalent in various countries, international best practices, economic needs of the country and any other matter connected thereto as a term of reference.

GC Srivastava, Member of Direct Tax Panel, said that there have been a lot of developments at the international level with regard to cross-border taxation and the domestic law has to keep pace with those developments.

related news

He further said that the new committee will also go through recommendations proposed by the earlier direct tax code bill under the UPA government.

The Direct Taxes Code (DTC) Bill, 2010, which was introduced in Parliament in 2010, lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha.

The Bill had proposed annual income tax exemption limit at Rs 2 lakh, and levying 10 percent tax on income between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, 20 percent on Rs 5-10 lakh and 30 percent above Rs 10 lakh. For domestic companies, it suggested a tax rate of 30 percent of business income.

The NDA government, since coming to power in 2014, has already implemented general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR). In 2016, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also promised to lower corporate tax rate to 25 percent in 5 years.

Currently, income up to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum is exempt from tax for individuals.

tags #Economy #Tax

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.