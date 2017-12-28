App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 28, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt sanguine about coal sector in 2018 on demand upswing

Also, the government is hopeful of a better show by state-owned Coal India (CIL), which is expected to achieve an output of 600 million tonnes (MT) in 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government is looking at 2018 with renewed optimism for the coal sector in the wake of demand upturn and expecting 6-7 per cent growth in supply of the dry fuel next year.

Also, the government is hopeful of a better show by state-owned Coal India (CIL), which is expected to achieve an output of 600 million tonnes (MT) in 2017-18.

In 2017, there has been a resumption in demand for coal and this has been the greatest difference from the last year, Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar told PTI in an interview.

Bottlenecks in coal supply to power plants turned out to be a big issue this year.

related news

While power producers held the coal ministry responsible for inadequate coal supply, the latter blamed the former for the low stock of fuel at plants.

"Because in 2016, we did not see any demand for coal, that's why all the year (2017), we were requesting power plants to take (coal) supplies... This year, they have been in the overdrive... and we have been trying to cope with (the demand)," the secretary said.

The coal ministry went to the extent of saying that there was no shortage of the dry fuel and power plants should have adhered to the Central Electricity Authority's guidelines for stocking of coal.

"Next year, I see further increase of (coal) demand and I see a better performance by Coal India because now, they (Coal India) have realised that whatever was the position in 2016 is not the normal. Normal is what 2017 is," Kumar stressed.

"So... I am sure that in the remaining months of the year (2017-18) and 2018, we would see robust demand and good supplies," the secretary said.

Hoping that coal supply will grow at 6-7 per cent in 2017-18 compared to 2016-17, he predicted that 2018-19 will see a more improved performance.

In October, the Karnataka government had asked the Centre to ensure adequate supply of coal and early allocation of a coal block in Odisha to meet the severe fuel shortage faced by power units.

In the same month, Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam had said that power generation at thermal power stations had reduced by 2,700 MW due to shortage of coal, forcing it to resort to load shedding in the state.

Asserting that the bottlenecks in logistics pose a challenge in the year ahead, the secretary said "this year, we have been able to ramp up supply, but it cannot be the case forever".

Stating that after all the demand of the non-power sector has also to be met, he said the coal ministry is in talks with the railways to handle the situation.

"Now that the minister (Piyush Goyal) is the same, I am sure we will find the solution," the secretary added.

Terming the improvement in coal quality as one of the achievements of the ministry, Kumar said "last year, the problem was of quality which I must admit... we identified that and we solved that problem".

Making the point that the satisfaction level of consumers has increased now, the secretary said, "I think a better coordination with the power sector, which is now visible, should be continued.

tags #coal sector #Economy #government

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.