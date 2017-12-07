App
Dec 07, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt rolls out anti-profiteering forms for complaints against firms not passing on GST benefits

Consumers will have to provide details of product's price and the applicable tax rates for both, pre and post GST era.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government on Wednesday rolled out application forms that need to be filed by consumers looking to complain against businesses for not passing on benefits of lower taxes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, a report by Mint has stated.

Consumers will have to provide details of a product or service's price and the applicable tax rates — both pre and post GST.

The forms will have to be filed before the standing committee on anti-profiteering for pan-India complaints. If profiteering is local in nature, they will be filed before the state screening committees.

An official at the anti-profiteering authority told the newspaper, “The complainant will have to fill all the details before the application is taken up by the committee. We have already been getting complaints that the reduction in the GST rates announced last month are not being passed on to the consumers.”

Earlier, the GST Council was forced to withdraw the benefit of input tax credit for most restaurants and cut their GST rate from 12 and 18 percent to 5 percent. The GST Council has been facing a challenge of businesses not passing on the benefits of reduced tax burden in the taxes under GST to consumers.

However, complainants will have to file separate forms for each product or service and will have to provide documentary evidence such as an invoice, price list and detailed working sheet.

