App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 09, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Govt responsible for agri distress in country'

Addressing the Kisaan Sankalp Sammelan at Gandhi Maidan in the Chhattisgarh capital, farmer leaders said cultivators are distressed all over the country due to poor agriculture policies and sought to fulfill promises by the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A farmers and agriculture workers convention here blamed the government's policies for "agrarian distress" in the country.

Addressing the Kisaan Sankalp Sammelan at Gandhi Maidan in the Chhattisgarh capital, farmer leaders said cultivators are distressed all over the country due to poor agriculture policies and sought to fulfill promises by the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh.

In his address, Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Mahasabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said farmers were abandoning agriculture and committing suicide due to government policies.

"Instead of ensuring relief to farmers, the government is rubbing salt on their wounds. Now farmers across the country are uniting and raising demands of a loan waiver and seeking full return against their produce," he said.

related news

Mollah said that assimilation of Chhattisgarh farmers in the national movement will create a "new wave".

Speaking on the occasion, noted agriculture economist Devinder Sharma said that farmers' income was still very low in the country, despite whopping growth in income in other sectors since 1971.

"Failing to recover the cultivation cost, distressed farmer are committing suicides," he said.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said farm-based companies related to seeds, fertilisers and pesticides have raked in huge profit in the country whereas farmers are in crisis.

"From the past 70 years, the government has kept the prices of crops low. It clearly indicates that not only the government’s policy but their intention is also wrong," he said.

Yadav observed that it was for the first time when farmers' movements in various states are amalgamating into a nationwide movement.

"Now farmers want remedy for their problems and are coming together to raise their voices," he said.

Leaders representing various farmers and labourers associations also addressed the convention.

Farmer leaders also chalked out a strategy for the agitation in support of their various demands in near future in Chhattisgarh.

tags #agriculture #Economy #farmers #government

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.