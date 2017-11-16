App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 16, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt removes restrictions on export of all types of pulses

"Opening of exports of all types of pulses will help the farmers dispose of their products at remunerative prices and encourage them to expand the area of sowing," IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, who briefed the media after the Cabinet meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government today did away with restrictions on export of all kinds of pulses to help farmers get better prices for their produce.

He said the Cabinet approved removal of prohibition on export of all types of pulses to ensure farmers have greater choice in marketing their produce.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also empowered the committee headed by food and public distribution secretary to review the export and import policy on pulses and consider measures such as quantitative restrictions, prior registration and changes in import duties depending on domestic production and demand, local and international prices and global trade volumes, he said.

Export of pulses would provide an alternative market for the surplus production of pulses, he explained, adding that it will also help the country and its exporters regain markets.

