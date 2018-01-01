App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 01, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt relaxes norms for rectification of returns under GST

This relaxation will give an opportunity to businesses to claim tax credit correctly by rectifying the mistakes made initially while computing GST liability.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Finance Ministry has permitted businesses to rectify mistakes in their monthly returns - GSTR-3B - and adjust tax liability, a move that will help them file correct returns without fear of penalty.

Businesses have been finding it difficult to assess tax liability correctly after India moved to Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime with effect from July 1.

Industry bodies have been demanding relaxation of norms and easier compliance provisions to help businesses adapt to the new system of filing tax returns online.

The CBEC in a recent communication to field officer has said "as return in Form GSTR-3B does not contain provisions for reporting of differential figures for past month(s), the said figures may be reported on net basis along with the values for current month itself in appropriate tables...".

It said while making adjustments in the output tax liability or input tax credit, there can be no negative entries in GSTR-3B.

The amount remaining for adjustment, if any, may be adjusted in the returns in Form GSTR-3B of subsequent months and, in cases where such adjustment is not feasible, refund may be claimed, CBEC said.

GSTR-3B, initial summarised return, has to be filed by businesses by 20th day of every month for the previous month showing details of taxes paid. "Where adjustments have been made in Form GSTR-3B of multiple months, corresponding adjustments in Form GSTR-1 should also preferably be made in the corresponding months," it added.

EY India Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said the circular will bring relief to businesses who were struggling to make changes in their GST return form.

Rajat Mohan, partner in AMRG and Associates said the CBEC had in September 2017 allowed businesses to rectify errors in GSTR–3B returns while filing GSTR-1 and GSTR-2 of the same month. Now in order to improve the procedure, the CBEC has said since GSTR-3B does not contain provisions for reporting of differential figures for past months, the said figures may be reported on net basis along with the values for current month itself.

As per the new circular, Mohan said "all rectifications can be made in the same month's GSTR–3B and GSTR -1".

