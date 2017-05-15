App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 15, 2017 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt plans multimodal logistic parks for Rs 33k cr investment

The government plans to build multimodal logistic parks at 15 places across the country with an investment of Rs 33,000 crore in a bid to bring down costs incurred on logistcs.

Govt plans multimodal logistic parks for Rs 33k cr investment

The government plans to build multimodal logistic parks at 15 places across the country with an investment of Rs 33,000 crore in a bid to bring down costs incurred on logistcs.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) today inked a pact with the Tamil Nadu government for one such park.

The NHAI signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) in New Delhi today, for the development of a multimodal logistics park in the Ponneri Industrial Node area near Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari and Tamil Nadu's minister for industries M C Sampath.

Speaking on this occasion, Gadkari said that it is an important agreement for the development of an integrated, multi-modal transport infrastructure in the country.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is planning to develop mutimodal logistics parks under its Logistics Efficiency Enhancement Programme (LEEP) in 15 locations all over India at a cost of Rs 33,000 crore, including Rs 1,295 crore investment for the Chennai region.

The proposed logistics parks will bring down the overall freight costs, reduce vehicular pollution and congestion and will enable reduction of warehousing costs.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.