Govt planning multi-billion-dollar push for electric vehicles; NTPC to invest Rs 10,000cr

The government has charted out a multi-billion dollar investment plan for electric vehicles and aims for bulk tendering of EVs on the lines of the LED bulbs scheme, reports CNBC-TV18.

As per the plan, the country's top PSUs led by NTPC will invest over Rs 10,000 crore to set up infrastructure for charging points and battery swap stations. PSUs like IOC and PGCL will conduct a feasibility study on investing in the infrastructure.

The EV mission is likely to start from October with e-rickshaws & electric 3-wheelers. Electric buses will also be launched in top cities from December 2017 and top bus manufacturers like M&M, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland have confirmed their participation in the project. M&M and Tata Motors are, in fact, developing electric prototype for a December launch.

The government is likely to float an international tender for buying up to 1,000 electric cars for use by government departments to promote electric vehicles.